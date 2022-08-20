Cuban Women Stress Commitment to the Socialist Revolution





Bayamo, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Cuban women with outstanding records as members of the island’s Women’s Federation, ratified in this eastern city their loyalty to the Revolution and commitment to continuous efforts towards the development of the country.



“We are aware that only thanks to the Revolutionary process that began in January 1959 we how have the privilege of playing an honorable role in all social areas,” said Belquis Garcia, a radio worker from the municipality of Rio Cauto.



Women with the Federation have joined actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in neighborhoods and have also carried out educative work about the new Cuban Family Code. And we keep working in the prevention of Dengue Fever and contributed to the efforts to contain the massive fire that took place at Matanzas oil depot, said Garcia.



Some 22 Cuban Women Federation members were decorated in a solemn ceremony as part of activities marking the 62nd year of their organization.