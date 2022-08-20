All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Foreign Minister: New Family Code is Inclusive and Promotes Affection



Havana, Aug 18 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez insisted in the significance of supporting the new Family Code to be submitted to national referendum on September 25, which he defined as an inclusive code that promotes affection.

On his Twitter account, (shorturl.at/cDFJT) the official called on Cubans to vote Yes for the code in the benefit of current and future generations and to keep building the Cuban homeland.

On Thursday, August 17, the Cuban Official Gazette published the final version of the Family Code after 49.15 percent of a previous version was modified following the people’s suggestions in community debates. The document also took on new issues representing 2.06 percent of the previous text.

