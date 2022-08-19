Final version of Family Code officially published





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) The final version of the new Family Code, unanimously approved by the National Assembly of People’s Power on June 22 and scheduled for a popular referendum on September 25, is already published in the Official Gazette of the Republic No. 87.



The approved version (number 25) modified 49.15% of the articles of the previous proposal on the basis of suggestions made in public debates, albeit the new provisions do not affect people’s equal rights to legal and family institutions such as marriage—common-law or otherwise—adoption or assisted reproduction, nor the safeguards against children’s upbringing without violence, parental responsibility and the progressive autonomy of children and teenagers.



Minister of Justice Oscar Silvera Martínez said that the new legislation reflects the current Cuban reality because it builds on dignity and respects the Constitutional principles, and highlighted its meaning in terms of popular sovereignty, revolutionary essence, protection of rights and human value.