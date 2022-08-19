Díaz-Canel sends condolences to families of fire victims





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent his condolences today to the families and friends of those who died in the fire that broke out in the industrial zone of the province of Matanzas, calling them brave Cubans.



The head of state decreed a two-day Official Mourning as a tribute to those valuable lives lost in the accident and remarked that their effort to put out the fire sets an example of individual and collective courage and stands as a new heroic deed of the Cuban people.



The funeral rites for those who fell in the line of duty will be held on Friday 19 at the Firemen's Museum in the city of Matanzas.



An electric shock caused by lightning on August 5 set fire to a fuel tank that soon started to spread to three other tanks. As they tried to protect the rest of the facilities, 14 people went missing.