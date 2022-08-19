Climate change adaptation is a matter of survival





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) - "We ratify our decision to spare no effort in the fight against climate change and for the development of our countries and our will to support all Caribbean nations in this and any other field,” Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said at the First Regional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean in Nassau, which will pave the way for the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).



He thanked the Caribbean Community and several regional states, especially Mexico and Venezuela, for their support during the recent fire in the Cuban supertanker base.



Marrero Cruz reported that in September 2020 Cuba gave an update of the Nationally Determined Contribution, including the country’s commitment to a 24% increase of electric power production based on renewable energies and a 33% forest cover, and pointed out that the Island has made progress despite serious limitations imposed by the intensification of the U.S. blockade.



In a second intervention specifically focused on climate change adaptation, the Prime Minister said that it is a priority and a matter of survival for small island developing states and gave details of Tarea Vida (Task Life), the Cuban State's plan to tackle climate change.

The Prime Minister also met with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit; the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley; and the Bahamian Minister of Education, Glenys Hanna-Martin, with whom he discussed solidarity, condemnation of the U.S. blockade, Cuba’s gratitude for every gesture of support received following the disaster in the Cuban province of Matanzas, Caribbean unity, and the legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, and highlighted Cuba's willingness to strengthen bilateral relations and expand current cooperation agreements.