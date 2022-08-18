Official Mourning in Cuba for those Fell in Duty against Massive Fire





Havana, Aug 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel declared official mourning in Cuba from August 8th at 06:00 hours till August 9th at 12:00 hours as tribute to those who fell in duty during the massive fire that affected a supertankers oil depot in the western province of Matanzas earlier this month.



During the mourning period, the Cuban flag will be hoisted half-mast in all public and military facilities.