Funeral Service for Victims of Fire in Cuban Province of Matanzas





Havana, Aug 17 (ACN) The Cuban people will pay tribute to their countrymen who died during the fire that affected the Supertankers oil depot in western Matanzas province next Friday, August 19 at a funeral service for those fell in duty.



The ceremony will be held at the Matanzas Firefighters Museum from 10 am through 5 pm local Cuba time.



At 6 pm, the mortal remains will be taken to the Pantheon of those fell in the defense of the country, at the Matanzas city cemetery, where a family ceremony will take place.

