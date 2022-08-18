Cuban and Grenadian Premiers Address Bilateral Cooperation





Havana, Aug 17 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero met on Wednesday with his counterpart from Grenada Dickson Mitchell to address Cuba’s intention to keep the historic cooperation links that unites the two Caribbean nations under the principle of solidarity.



During the meeting, Marrero acknowledged the potential of the Caribbean region, common interests and cultures and he proposed to establish a more effective connection among all the nations, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency.



Meanwhile, Dickson Mitchel insisted in maintaining cooperation in the health sector, strengthen diplomatic relations and expand bilateral trade. The Grenadian premier said that Cuba has an important place in his heart. Cubans have been friends in the good and in the bad times he noted and went on to assure that Cuba offers special relations. Mitchel also congratulated Cuba for having developed its own COVID-19 vaccines.



The talks took place during the First Regional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean, which has addressed issues like financial support and technology transfer to face climate change.