Cuban President recognizes Mexico's support during the fire





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked today his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the timely, effective and necessary assistance provided to the Island during the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base and stated Cuba's respect, admiration and affection for the true example of solidarity set by the Mexican people and government.



In the last few days, Díaz-Canel stated his gratitude to the solidarity contingents that joined the efforts to cool down the endangered facilities of the affected industrial zone.



A few hours after the fire broke out on August 5, Mexico sent military personnel, technicians and specialists in the first of a subsequent string of flights carrying chemicals and other fire-fighting supplies to Cuba, in addition to the ships Libertador and Bourbon Artabaze, which sailed to and docked in the port of the city of Matanzas to help put out the fire in the crude oil tanks.