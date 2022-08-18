Diaz-Canel thanks Venezuelan aid in response to fire





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro for the help offered to fight the fire that recently broke out in the Supertanker Base of the province of Matanzas.



TV news channel Telesur reported yesterday that Maduro presented the replica of the victorious saber of Carabobo and the Order Francisco de Miranda in its Second Class Precursor to the 43 firefighters and experts of the state-owned oil company PDVSA for their assistance to the Cubans, which also included 20 tons of consumables, foam and chemicals.



Maduro highlighted his country's willingness to provide the necessary help to the affected industrial zone—not without mentioning that the U.S. delayed the delivery of solidarity relief to Cuba, in reference to the Venezuelan special plane that remains hijacked in Argentina—and urged the Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami, and the President of PDVSA, Asdrubal Chavez, to make arrangements with Cuban authorities to start the reconstruction of the supertanker yard.