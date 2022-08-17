Barbados and Cuba for more Cooperation





Havana, Aug 16 (ACN) The prime ministers of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and Cuba, Manuel Marrero, ratified their willingness to keep deepening bilateral cooperation between their countries.



During a meeting in The Bahamas, host of the First Regional Meeting of Heads of Governments of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the two premiers agreed to expand joint actions to improve their countries’ economies.



The Barbadian prime minister thanked Cuba for its assistance against the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Cuban official on his Twitter account. Caribbean countries must keep helping one another, and be a single voice, he said.



Minister Marrero also met with Bahamian Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin, who thanked the island for its cooperation in the field of education.



Addressing the Forum on Mitigation as part of the First Regional Meeting, Marrero expressed his government’s willingness to spare no efforts in the fight against the impact of climate change. “We will support Caribbean countries in this particular issue and in any other they need,” the premier noted.

