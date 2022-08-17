Cuba and Dominica Strengthen Bilateral Ties









Havana, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Roosevelt Skerrit, Premier of the Commonwealth of Dominica met on Tuesday and ratified their willingness to advance bilateral cooperation projects.



On his Twitter account Marrero wrote that “now more than ever the Caribbean must be united. We must continue to foster our integration and mutual support. Cuba share what it has not what it has left and Dominica can count on us.”



Roosevelt Skerrit stressed the need to keep demanding the end of the US blockade of Cuba and he ratified his condolences after the blaze that affected an oil depot in the western province of Matanzas days ago.