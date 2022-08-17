Cuba Appreciates Donation from the Dominican Republic





Havana, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuban authorities expressed their gratefulness to the Dominican Republic for a series of humanitarian donations aimed at supporting the medical assistance of the people injured by the recent fire that affected a supertankers oil depot in the western province of Matanzas.



Dominican Republic’s ambassador to Cuba Flavio Rondon said that the shipments include 40 tons of medical supplies and foodstuff in all, part of which is already here and the rest will soon be arriving.



The supportive gesture expresses the Dominican people and government’s respect and admiration for Cuba, which has always offered its help I difficult times and catastrophes, the diplomat noted who ratified his government’s willingness to keep supporting Cuba with concrete actions.



Meanwhile, the general director for International Cooperation at the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry, Magalys Estrada, said that the donation comes in a sad moment worsened by the US’s hostile policy against Cuba during the COVID-19 pandemic and the complex world scenario.



The Cuban official stressed the good bilateral relations between the two Caribbean nations and her government’s interest in deepening the historic bonds, as well as trade and cooperation links between Havana and Santo Domingo.



The donation hand-in ceremony was attended by representatives of the Dominican Republic’s diplomatic mission in Havana and by directives from the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry, the Health and Foreign Relations Ministries.