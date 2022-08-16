Cuba marks anniversary of the founding of its first village







HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Manuel Marrero, member of the Political Bureau and PM of Cuba, marked today the 511th anniversary of Baracoa, the first village founded in the country by the Spanish colonizers.



On Twitter, the minister congratulated the people of the first village, located in the eastern province of Guantanamo, which preserves a vast natural and cultural wealth.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Cuban Comunist Party, also recalled the date on the same social network and sent congratulations to the residents.



According to Venceremos newspaper, in the week prior to the celebration, several activities were held, including the 2nd edition of the Export Forum, the meeting of bartenders for the selection of the 511th Anniversary cocktail, the cultural-recreational show Fiesta de las Aguas, agricultural and industrial fairs, and theoretical spaces, among others.



Baracoa is a city located in front of the sea, on the eastern end of Cuba, and was baptized by Diego Velazquez in 1511 as Nuestra Señora de la Asunción de Baracoa (Our Lady of the Assumption of Baracoa).





