Diaz-Canel reiterates gratitude to Venezuela and Mexico for help in fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, reiterated today the gratitude, recognition and affection to Mexico and Venezuela for their contribution in the fight against the fire in Matanzas.



On Twitter, the president stated that Cuba will never forget the heroism and brotherhood of the specialists from those countries who helped in extinguishing the fire.



In recent messages to his counterparts from Mexico and Venezuela, Diaz-Canel thanked the timely support of the forces from both countries.



He highlighted the decision of the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to immediately provide such important collaboration, which the Cuban people will never forget.



He also acknowledged the proven friendship of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, and assured that Cuba will keep in mind this noble gesture.



Cuba awarded, in a solemn act, 133 Friendship Medals, and five experts received the Replica of the Machete of Major General Antonio Maceo and the Order of Solidarity, for their merits for their work in the front line of combat against the incident at the Matanzas supertanker base.