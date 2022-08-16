Cuba honorably farewells Mexican ships that faced fire in Matanzas





MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) The gratitude of the Cuban people and authorities was expressed today in the ceremony of recognition and farewell to the crews of the Mexican ships Bourbon Artabaze and Pemex Ehecatl, for their decisive role in extinguishing the fire at the supertanker base.



During the ceremony, the Cuban and Mexican participants highlighted the excellent state of relations between the two countries, as evidenced by their solidarity in dealing with the technological accident of natural origin, and dedicated a minute's silence in homage to the victims.



Noemi Rabasa Fernandez, first vice president of the Cuban Friendship (ICAP by its Spanish acronym), awarded the Friendship Medal to Carlos Uziel Salcido Amezcua, captain of the Bourbon Artabaze, who highlighted the expressions of gratitude received.



For us it is an honor to help you, it is the greatest and noblest work to give support in difficult situations and we are proud to do it on this occasion, long live Cuba and long live Mexico," Salcido Amezcua said.



The Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) awarded the captain of the Bourbon Artabaze and Carlos Alberto Rojas Duran, captain of the Pemex Ehecatl, with the flag of Labor Prowess conferred to the crews, a recognition that usually honors outstanding collectives in extraordinary actions.



Ramon Gomez Medina, member of the Provincial Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), said that the brave representatives of the heroic and supportive Mexican people will return home victorious, after fulfilling the mission entrusted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.