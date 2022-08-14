Experts Find Mortal Remains of Firefighters Victims of Fire





Havana, Aug 12 (ACN) Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda announced on Friday that the first mortal remains of persons reported as missing after a massive fire broke out in an oil depot in Matanzas city were found and belong to four individuals.

A message on the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency explained that seven legal medicince teams and other experts are working at the site.



The Minister also referred to the medical assistance being given to the injured in different Cuban healthcare centers.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel toured the area affected by the massive fire that broke out on August Five as a consequence of a lightning strike and burned during five days and claimed 2 lives, injured over one hundred persons.