Homage to Fidel Castro on his 96th Birthday



Havana, Aug 12 (ACN) Workers at the building hosting the Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party in Havana paid tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on his 96th birthday to be marked August 13th.

Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales presided over the tribute-paying ceremony attended by workers, members of the organization’s secretariat and of the Young Communist League.

On the occasion, participants recalled the example of Fidel Castro and reaffirmed their commitment to keep building the work he founded.

Fidel taught us how to dream the impossible to feel other people’s pain, to love freedom and defend it at any cost and that dignity is the greatest richness of any people, and that real force is achieved through unity, said young worker Yadirys Echenique.

During the ceremony participants praised the efforts of the workers involved in actions at Matanzas supertankers oil depot and of those who gave their lives while trying to control the flames last August 5, when the blaze broke out as a consequence of a lightning strike.

