Diaz-Canel receives participants for Colombia's peace talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, met today with representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN by its Spanish acronym) who are participating in the peace negotiations taking place in Havana.



On Twitter, the Cuban leader informed that the meeting was also attended by the Norwegian guarantors and representatives of the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Colombian Episcopal Conference.



Diaz-Canel ratified to those present the commitment of the Caribbean nation and its willingness to continue contributing to the achievement of the longed-for peace for Colombia.



The Colombian delegation arrived on Thursday headed by its foreign minister Alvaro Leyva, and also included Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace, and Ivan Cepeda, president of the Peace Commission of the Colombian Senate.



The meeting in Cuba aims to resume the last peace negotiations with the ELN initiated in 2017 when Juan Manuel Santos was in power and that former President Ivan Duque failed to comply with and tried to break with the protocols established for these dialogues.