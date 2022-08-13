Cuba marks International Youth Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz celebrated today the International Youth Day and stressed that throughout history, young people have left Cuba's name on high.



On Twitter, the premier stressed that young Cubans have led numerous battles with courage, bravery and love for the homeland.



For her part, the first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League, Aylin Alvarez, acknowledged on the same social network that these generations, in difficult times, have been on the front line.



Another message from the youth leader paid tribute to those who participated in extinguishing the large-scale fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas province, and stressed that they are the heroes of our time.



The United Nations General Assembly declared August 12 as International Youth Day in 1999, through resolution 54/120.



In 2022, the aim of the celebration is to get all generations to take action to achieve the sustainable development goals.



The date also aims to raise awareness of barriers to intergenerational solidarity, in particular age discrimination, which affects young and old people and has detrimental effects on society.