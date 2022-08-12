Cuban President Congratulates Regional Student Organization





Havana, Aug 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a message of congratulations to the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Student Organizaton (OCLAE) on the 56th anniversary.



On his Twitter account, the head of state stressed Cuba’s pride for hosting the regional organization, set up to bring together student movements from around this region of the world.



On August 11, 1966, OCLAE was founded during the 4th Latin American Student Congress on the initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.



At present, the organization includes 35 student federations from some 22 countries who defend anti-imperialist precepts, the lifting of the US blockade against Cuba, the protection of the environment, human rights and others.