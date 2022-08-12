Vietnam Donates Computer Means to Cuba





Havana, Aug 11 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo received a donation of computer means sent by Vietnam’s National Assembly.



The hand in ceremony was held at the National Capitol building, host of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament).



Representing Vietnam was ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung who reiterated his country’s deepest solidarity with the Cuban people for their heroism, firmness and conviction in fighting the massive fire that affected during five days the supertankers oil base in the western province of Matanzas.

Meanwhile, Esteban Lazo expressed his gratitude for the donation and for gestures of solidarity expressed by Vietnamese top authorities after the fire broke out Friday, August 5th.