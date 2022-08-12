Preparations underway to Recover Fire Victims Mortal Remains





Havana, Aug 11 (ACN) Cuban authorities say that all conditions will be ready over the next 48 hours to recover the mortal remains of 14 firefighters reported as missing after the explosion of a fuel tank under fire at the Matanzas city supertanker base.



During a meeting of Matanzas provincial authorities to check current actions in the fire site, reports said the massive fire is fully under control and about to be totally extinguished, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency.



The affected areas at the fuel depot can still release some smoke over the next few days, but there is no chance for a new fire to burn or for new explosions to occur.