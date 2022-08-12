Cuba Grateful to Spain Support against Massive Fire





Havana, Aug 11 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked Spain’s ambassador to Cuba Angel Martin Peccis for the shipment of medication and other medical supplies to the island to assist victims of the massive fire that affected the supertankers oil base in Matanzas city.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban official ratified his government’s willingness to keep developing the ongoing bilateral political dialog between Cuba and Spain, as well as economic, commercial and cooperation relations.



Spain’s International Cooperation Agency will ship over 27 tons of medical aid to Cuba. The operation is part of the Europe Team Initiative, under the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Action mechanism, according to the Spanish embassy in Havana.



The massive fire broke out at the oil depot on August 5 caused by a lightning strike. As a consequence of the blaze two persons died, 14 are missing and over one hundred were injured.