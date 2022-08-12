Cuban Authorities Regret Death of Young Firefighter





Havana, Aug 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled the feat of young firefighter Eliecer Correa who died on Thursday after several days in hospital.



On his Twitter account, the head of state praised the heroism of the forces fighting the fire that broke out at the supertanker oil base in the bay of Matanzas city.



Thanks to the feats of men like him, the fire was brought under control. My sympathies to his beloved relatives, Diaz-Canel wrote.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales also sent condolences to the relatives and Friends of the firefighter.



There is much courage behind the fire control, said Diaz-Canel during a meeting to check the actions against the fire held on Thursday morning.



The massive fire has been controlled, actions now target small flames around two of the four oil tanks in the base.



