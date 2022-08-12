Cuba appreciates solidarity in the midst of adversity





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla thanked today the international solidarity in the midst of adversity, in contrast to the hostile U.S. policy, spearheaded by the economic, commercial and financial blockade designed to suffocate the Island.



Rodríguez Parrilla shared an open letter from international personalities and activists urging U.S. President Joe Biden to provide the help Cuba needs after the fire that broke out at the Supertanker Base in the province of Matanzas.



Published on the platform Let Cuba Live! and signed among others by U.S. intellectual Noam Chomsky, British musician Rogers Waters, Pastors for Peace leader Gail Walker, former Democratic congressman Brian Becker, and Claudia de la Cruz, of the People's Forum, the message stresses that,

regardless of a few words of condolence and the offer of technical advice, the U.S. government has done very little to help the Cuban people at this time of need, even if U.S. law authorizes the provision of disaster relief and response despite the blockade.