Post-fire assistance outmatches aid received during the pandemic





MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) With over a hundred donations and 500 bank deposits, the assistance offered in the aftermath of the fire in the city of Matanzas is more than what Cuba received during the pandemic, said Aliuska López Reyes, head of the provincial department of International Cooperation, Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment.



“Many individuals, self-employed people, state entities, private enterprises and religious institutions contributed food, equipment and medical supplies for hospitals and evacuation centers, as well as for the first responders,” she remarked. “And rather than solidarity, they do it out of love. People from all over the country keep calling and offering things.”



Food drives, fundraisers and donation campaigns are commonplace every day as the banks readied accounts for cash deposits in any currency.



Humanitarian support has continued for several days, including donations of medical supplies by the Republic of Ghana and about twenty solidarity flights from Mexico and Venezuela.