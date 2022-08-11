Massive Fire in Matanzas under Control after Five-Day Burning





Matanzas, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that the massive and complex fire at the supertanker oil base in the bay of this western city was controlled after five days of fight against the blaze.



During an assessment of the situation, the head of state praised the efforts made to guarantee the necessary water to fight the flames, and the urgent actions to contain the blaze. He said the Mexican and Venezuelan forces not only came here under presidential mandate but also due to their compromise with the people.



What has been achieved is derived from heroism, courage, solidarity, commitment and the unity that has prevailed in fighting the fire, the Cuban President noted.



The fire has been controlled, there is no danger of spread; we have three fronts to face, so we still have to extinguish small fires in the area, said Daniel Chavez, vice-chief of the Cuban Firefighters Corps.



Meanwhile, Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda reported that 128 persons have been assisted in hospitals, out of whom 108 have been discharged and 20 are still hospitalized with 5 of them in critical conditions.



Experts continue to monitor the quality of the air while environmental conditions are expected to improve.



Governor Mario Sabines said that over five thousand citizens are still evacuated, while the conditions of homes close to the fire site are being assessed.