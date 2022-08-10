President points out next moves in fire-fighting efforts





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel indicated the next steps in the fight to put out the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base—almost under control after days-long operations—in statements to the press during his visit to the command post near the fire, where he warned everyone to stay focused and beware of overconfidence about a kind of fire known to erupt again despite any containment measure.



“As we make progress,” he stressed, “we need to put out what is still burning and use the technological equipment to remove the fuel, cool down the structures and pour fire-fighting chemicals (…) so that we can start recovering the bodies of the missing firemen as soon as possible. For days their families have felt very distressed at not knowing about their loved ones, and that’s going to be a hard, difficult moment that they must also brace for and get all our support.”



Steps will be taken as soon as possible to assess the damages and start working to recover the base as other Cuban ports and tanker bases are used, as well as to coordinate fuel distribution with the refineries and to follow up closely the environmental pollution levels, which will remain high for as long as the fire continues.



Díaz-Caenl also had words of praise for all those who are taking part in this struggle, including the Venezuelan and Mexican specialists currently giving a hand in Cuba.