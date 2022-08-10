Díaz-Canel: Today has been the best day yet on our way to victory





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) “Today has been the best day on our way to victory,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said upon learning about the strategy implemented to put out the fire at the Matanzas supertanker base.



Venezuelan oil company PDVSA’s specialists and their Cuban counterparts gave the head of state an update about the situation in the affected area and the strategy to extinguish the fire as the surrounding smoke thins, including electrical works on the pumping systems.



The Cuban president was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales Ojeda, as well as by members of the Political Bureau and officers of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior.