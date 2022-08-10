Fire in Matanzas: still dangerous but not as before





MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) “We are still working and making progress in putting out the fire, and there’s still danger but things have changed for the better,” Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Ávalos Jorge, second in command of the National Firefighting Division of the Cuban Fire Department, told the press about the Friday accident at the supertanker base in the province of Matanzas as efforts continue to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.



“We scanned the site and confirmed that four tanks have collapsed and the fuel they contained is still burning,” he remarked. “We are getting ready to launch an attack with our colleagues from Mexico and Venezuela and pour the required substances around as accurately and safely as possible. The fire is not yet under control, but we have managed to get closer to the main point of ignition.”



As of Wednesday, brigades from other provinces will join these efforts to help reduce the risk that the fire spreads, said the officer, who also has experience in the events at the Saratoga Hotel.