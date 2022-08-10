China Red Cross Donates One Million Yuan to Cuba





Havana, Aug 9 (ACN) China’s Red Cross Society donated one million Yuan (some 150 thousand dollars) to Cuba to back rescue and recovery actions amidst the current massive fire that broke out at a supertanker oil depot on the bay area of the western city of Matanzas.

The Twitter account of the Cuban Foreign Ministry refers to the Chinese assistance and extends gratitude.



On Monday, August 8, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of solidarity to his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel as Cubans were fighting the massive blaze.



Xi also extended his deepest sympathies on behalf of his government and the Chinese people to all the relatives of the fire victims and the injured persons; he ratified his willingness to help the Caribbean island nation.



That same day, the spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin had announced his country’s donation to Cuba through the Red Cross.



“The two nations are good friends and good partners. China feels deep regret for the victims of the blaze and extends its sympathies to the relatives of the victims and the injured,” the official said.