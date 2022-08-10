Cuban President Oversees Actions to Extinguish Fire in Matanzas





Havana, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel returned on Tuesday to the areas of the Tankers oil depot in Matanzas city bay area to oversee actions aimed at extinguishing the massive fire that has affected the facility since last Friday.



Matanzas province governor Mario Sabines referred to the president’s tour of the area and said that the head of state was accompanied by Communist Party Organizer Roberto Morales and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero along provincial Communist Party First Secretary Susely Morfa.



On his twitter account the governor wrote that they accompanied the president to the fire site, where he met with foreign oil experts.



The situation has changed on the fourth day since the fire broke out and a better control of the situation is possible, he wrote.



Meanwhile, Susely Morfa wrote that the scenario is different and encouraging now, we have passed from the defensive to the offensive stage against the blaze. Similar ideas were reflected by the prime minister on social media.



Messages on the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency say that main actions are at advancing to the core of the fire site; there is still much oil burning which indicates that some days are still ahead in the struggle against the blaze.



Extinction strategy targets the fuel spills in the area; there is no risk for the population, evacuations have been satisfactory; there is no danger of fire for the near-by thermoelectric plant, read some of the messages.





