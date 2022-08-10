Cuban authorities assess strategies to be implemented once the fire is over









HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health, reviewed today the actions planned for when the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas is extinguished, together with anthropologists, speciaaists from legal medicine and experts from the Ministry of the Interior.



On Twitter, he explained that once the cooling of the tanks is completed and the fire is extinguished, actions will be taken with precision at the site of the incident.



The measures to be implemented require a thorough planning that demand coordinated efforts of several specialists and authorities, he added.



On Tuesday, the news is more encouraging and work continues to extinguish the fire in the Industrial Zone jointly with the specialized forces from Mexico and Venezuela.