Experts drive heavy equipment to the heart of the fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Heavy equipment was brought today to the main area of the fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas to start working as soon as possible, in a day that is expected to be different from previous ones.



In an exclusive interview with a Cuban News Agency team, Colonel Daniel Chavez, second chief of the Fire Brigade, said that the specialized forces reached the epicenter of the fire where the cooling works continue with the constant supply of water.



The battery and generators near the fuel commercialization offices belonging to the Industrial Zone were not damaged during the spread of the fire in the last explosions, it was stated.



To support the actions, two multipurpose vessels from Mexico, the Bourbon Artabaze and the Libertador, will join the five helicopters that are flying over the area dropping water from above to smother the fires around the tanks.