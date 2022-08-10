Cuban fire department updates situation in fire at Supertanker Base in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Lieutenant Colonel Alexandes Avalos Jorge, second chief of the National Extinction Department of the Cuban Fire Department, informed today that the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base is in a different situation than in previous days, but it is still very complex and difficult.



In a press conference he explained that offensive and defensive actions are being carried out in three sectors for the protection of the clear fuel terminal, the generator area and other tank areas.



Avalos said that two more hydraulic pumps have been received to join the work and increase the volume of water to be used to quell the flames.



During Tuesday, specialists from Venezuela and Mexico will work in the three identified sectors currently affected within the Industrial Zone of the province, he told the media.



The official stressed the need to advance to the heart of the incident and to protect the area that has not burned.



So far, the status of the fourth crude tank remains undetermined, although it is known that it was empty, but had fuel residues.