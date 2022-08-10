Mexican fire-fighting vessel Bourbon Artabaze arrives in Matanzas to help extinguish fire





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) The Bourbon Artabaze, a fire-fighting vessel, arrived this morning in Matanzas Bay.



The 68.6-meter-long Bourbon Artabaze, built in 2010, is a tug and supply vessel operating under the Mexican flag.



Since Friday, the industrial zone of Matanzas province has been facing a highly complex fire, caused by the impact of an electric shock on a fuel tank.



In view of the complexity of the incident, on Saturday night a Mexican Air Force plane arrived in Cuba with 62 military personnel and 16 technicians specialized in the oil area, on the instructions of the President of that country, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.



Miguel Diaz Reynoso, Mexico's ambassador to Cuba, informed that his government would send other resources to face the disaster.