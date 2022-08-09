All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Experts continue efforts for containing fire in Matanzas



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) With the priority of protecting human resources, work continues today to contain the fire at the supertanker base in Matanzas, said the governor of the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo.

On Twitter, the official informed that specialists from Mexico, Venezuela and Cuba gathered this morning to reconcile ideas in these decisive moments.

He also pointed out that from a command post near the site of the incident, they are working in shifts to monitor helicopter cameras and drones, which fly over the risk areas and follow up the situation.

According to the information provided by the governor, about 40 trucks are available, carrying dry material to contain the flames.














