Cuba holds certificates for Lightning Protection Systems





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) The Lightning Protection Systems ( LPS) are designed and executed by Cuban professionals and companies that have the corresponding certification from the Fire Protection Agency (APCI by its Spanish acronym), said a specialist in the issue in Havana.



They even comply with the mandatory standards in the country and with those of international application, Reniel E. Suarez Perez, from the Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy (IGA), with more than 40 years of experience in research on the subject, explained exclusively to the Cuban News Agency.



He added that the LPS mainly comprise three subsystems: Physical Earth, Surge Suppressors and Lightning Arresters, and if necessary, the Early Warning or Alert subsystem.



Each one of them is designed according to the corresponding electrical project and harmonized with all those present in the building in question, data, communications, hydraulics, gas and others, the expert exemplified.



Their design and installation are in line with the International and National Standards of reference and it is mandatory to implement them pursuant to the Cuban Standards and those of the International Electrotechnical Commission, Suarez Perez stressed.