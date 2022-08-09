Cuba appreciates US support after fire in Matanzas









HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, deputy foreign minister, thanked the many offers of support by individuals and organizations in the United States in view of the complex situation that persists in the Matanzas Industrial Zone.



On Twitter, the Cuban official said that these expressions of support are welcome due to the fact that the situation is extremely complicated.



Fernandez de Cossio assured that the priority in the face of the incident includes putting out the fire, however, he pointed out that medical supply and medicines are also necessary.



Last Saturday, the Cuban deputy foreign minister stated on the same social network that many expressions of solidarity and direct contacts were received, inquiring about what they can offer to help in this complex scenario.



Cuban authorities also highlighted in previous days the offer of technical assistance from the U.S. to quell the flames at the Supertanker Base.