Efforts continue to extinguish fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the province of Matanzas, updated on the work being undertaken in the Industrial Zone of that territory to extinguish the large-scale fire at the Supertanker Base.



The firefighting teams continue clearing a path in front of the flames so that the brigades in charge of providing the foam can advance in cooling the place, which have been provided with drones because there is little visibility and accuracy is needed, Sabines explained.



He announced that about 40 trucks carrying dry material are available to contain the flames.



A command post near the site of the accident is working in shifts to monitor helicopter cameras flying over the areas at risk and drones tracking the situation.



In addition, specialists from Mexico, Venezuela and Cuba held a meeting this morning to coordinate their ideas in these crucial moments.