Experts create containment fence in third tank to prevent fire spread in Matanzas





MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) A containment fence is created to tank number three so that the fire does not spread if a higher fire occurs, said Susely Morfa Gonzalez, president of the provincial Defense Council in Matanzas, in a direct message on Facebook.



Morfa Gonzalez highlighted that in areas of the Fuel Commercialization Company, the workers are working hard, and praised the efforts of the colleagues from CUPET(Cuban Oil Company), the Fire Department, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Venezuelans and Mexicans who are providing technical assistance.



They are working hard, three helicopters are pouring water, we must have confidence in everything that the experts are doing and in the efforts of the CUPET and hydraulic resources workers in order to avoid any other type of risk, she said.



At the same time, in a tweet from the Cuban Presidency, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, vice president of the Defense Council of Matanzas province, reported that a third fuel tank collapsed after the second tank spilled, further compromising the situation.



He also stated that a large hydraulic pump has already been assembled and the equipment is being positioned to launch the foam; protecting human resources is a priority.