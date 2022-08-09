Cuban FM highlights world solidarity aid to control fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today that solidarity aid continues coming to the country to control the fire in the industrial zone of the province of Matanzas.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat said that on Sunday night, a large pump sent by Venezuela arrived in the country, which is key to extinguish the flames.



Rodriguez Parrilla also described as admirable the courage of those who are facing the fire at the risk of their own lives.



Cuban specialists and officials, along with technicians from Mexico and Venezuela, are working to control the fire that started at the Matanzas supertanker base after the impact of an electrical shock.