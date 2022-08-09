Diaz-Canel highlights role of Revolutionary Armed Forces pilots in disaster in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, called today admirable the performance of the helicopter pilots of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), who have flown over the darkest and hottest area of the fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas.



On Twitter, the head of state highlighted the exemplary professionalism and dedication of these Air Force officers, who poured water to prevent the spread of the fire.



Diaz-Canel noted, in another message on the social network, that he is at the command post, where strategies for the coming hours are being evaluated, on a day he considered crucial and decisive.



On Friday, an electrical shock caused a fire in a fuel tank in the industrial zone of the province of Matanzas.



Subsequently, a second tank also began to burn, and as a result of its spillage early this morning, a third tank also collapsed, making the situation even more complex.