Third tank collapses in industrial zone of Matanzas affected by fire





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) A third fuel tank at the Matanzas supertanker base collapsed after the second tank spilled, further compromising the situation.



This was reported today by the governor of the province, Mario Sabines, who also confirmed that the situation is quite complex, with a large fire area and three tanks on fire.



As highlighted on Twitter by the presidency of Cuba, the governor compared the flames of this third tank to a cauldron or bonfire, with no fuel spillage.



Sabines pointed out that the large hydraulic pump has already been assembled and the equipment for launching the foam is being set up.



He pointed out that it is a priority to protect human resources, and acknowledged the work of the Fire Department, which has remained during the early hours of the morning working to extinguish the fire.