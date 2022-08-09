Cuba continues receiving expressions of solidarity for fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Governments, solidarity groups, organizations and Cubans living abroad are sending messages of support to Cuba after the large-scale fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas province.



As reflected today on Twitter by the Cuban foreign ministry, the president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, sent a message of solidarity to Cuba after the catastrophe.



The Barbadian ministry of foreign affairs stressed that Barbados is ready to help the Cuban government in any way it deems necessary.



Likewise, the Cyprus foreign ministry expressed its support to the people and authorities of Cuba, and especially to the firefighters and rescue teams working on the front line.



A statement from the Mexico-Cuba Friendship Group expressed its sorrow for the loss of life and its wish for the recovery of the injured.



The group, which belongs to the Chamber of Deputies of the Mexican Congress, highlighted Cuba's solidarity in emergency situations, and urged the countries of the world to deploy cooperative actions to extinguish the fire.



Cubaminrex, the website of the foreign ministry, indicates that the solidarity association Cuba Si France also called on the international community to react urgently in support of the island and to provide technical assistance to control the fire.



The Cuba Solidarity Campaign in the United Kingdom stressed that the island is not alone and thanked the countries that have pledged support in the complex situation.



Likewise, the Association of Beninese Graduates in Cuba expressed its solidarity with the Cuban people.



Also, Cubans living in Europe expressed their willingness to do everything in their reach to support their country in such difficult times.



On Twitter, the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym) shared the message of the Argentine organization Corriente Peronista Descamisados, which expresses its support to the Cuban people and regrets the damages caused by the disaster.