More Venezuelan experts join to mitigate fire in Cuban province









MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) A team of specialists is here to complement the colleagues who are at the site of the fire, said Alejandro Valdez, an expert from Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) who arrived today in this city along with eight other experienced personnel.



The member of PDVSA's oil tanker fire control technical team added that they will provide technical facilitation, will take immediate actions to collaborate in extinguishing the fire, and ratified that it is a pleasure to help Cuba.



With the landing of the second Conviasa airline plane arriving in Juan Gualberto Gomez international airport with materials and personnel sent by the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the bonds of brotherhood between that nation and Cuba were ratified on Sunday.

Dry chemical powder, hoses and other materials and equipment also arrived today from Mexico and Venezuela, in a sign of solidarity with the fire that is being fought in the industrial zone of this city.



Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, Cuban minister of transportation, commented to the press that Mexican Air Force ships operated all night long to increase the number of foam barrels available to face the fire that started last Friday due to the impact of an electric shock in one of the tanks of the super tanker base in Matanzas.



On Saturday, on Conviasa flight A 340, PDVSA specialists also arrived in Cuba to offer their talent and experience, supported by logistical material to deal with the incident.