New aid from Mexico and Venezuela to help put out fire





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) New aid cargo arrived in the province of Matanzas from Mexico and Venezuela as part of a contribution in solidarity to cope with the large fire currently blazing in the province’s Supertanker Base.



Susely Morfa González, provincial first secretary of the Party, reported on Twitter the arrival of the second of these flights from the Bolivarian country with humanitarian aid, including nine experts and tons of fire-fighting foam and chemicals, which add to a first shipment of 35 specialized firefighters and 20 tons of supplies.



Five flights have arrived from Mexico, whose president Andrés Manuel López Obrador was among the first to respond to Cuba’s request for international cooperation to cope with the difficult situation in the country’s main fuel distribution plant.