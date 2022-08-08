Cuban Foreign Minister thanks solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla thanked the expressions of solidarity and messages of support sent by Cubans living abroad in view of the fire that began Friday at the Matanzas Supertank Base.



The Honduras-Cuba Friendship Association joined the messages of support to the Cuban people and the lives lost to as a result of these tragic events and called to launch a Great Campaign of Solidarity with the Island, overwhelmed by the U.S. blockade.



Likewise, the Cuba solidarity groups Puentes de Amor in the United States organized a campaign to collect funds and medical supplies for the victims of the fire currently blazing in the industrial zone of the province of Matanzas, which has immediate impact in the region and across Cuba as it makes an already serious oil crisis even worse.



The Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization IFCO-Pastors for Peace also asked all friends to contribute by donating basic items such as gauze, ointment, wound cleanser, surgical gloves and other supplies to treat the burn victims.



Other messages arrived from personalities, organizations and institutions from countries like Iran, Gambia, Ecuador, Panama, United Kingdom and the Dominican Republic.