Cuban president praises firefighters' efforts in highly dangerous circumstances





MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez praised the efforts of the firefighters, first responders and workers engaged in the struggle to quell the blaze in the industrial zone of this city in highly dangerous conditions.



In a meeting with the press after welcoming the Mexican and Venezuelan aid workers who arrived in the Island to help to put out the fire, the President said that the next few days will be hard as all efforts are focused on preventing nearby tanks from catching fire, emptying them to save the stored fuel and getting ready to search for those still missing after the explosion.



Díaz-Canel thanked the solidarity of Mexico and Venezuela, calling it the result of feelings of humanism, understanding and willingness to help as befits Cuba’s usual attitude, and stressed that Cuba will overcome these times of adversity, always going for more and never stopping.



He remarked that several governments, institutions and individuals from other countries offered their support, pursuant to the solidarity and love that the Cuban Revolution always promotes.